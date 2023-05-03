IFP Advisors Inc Sells 220 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LW opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

