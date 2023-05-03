Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $85.54 and last traded at $85.54. 58,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 555,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

Specifically, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 31,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,808,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,009,016.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 111,897 shares of company stock worth $12,950,081 and sold 79,959 shares worth $10,013,071. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Impinj Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

