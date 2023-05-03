Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.