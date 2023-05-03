Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

