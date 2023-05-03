Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.18

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.18 and last traded at $106.77, with a volume of 6297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

