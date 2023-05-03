Insider Buying: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

