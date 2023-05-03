Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) Director Francis E. Felber purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $20,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,484.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZWI shares. Citigroup lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

