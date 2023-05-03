Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) Director Francis E. Felber purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $20,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,484.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CZWI stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZWI shares. Citigroup lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
Further Reading
