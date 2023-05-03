Insider Buying: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Acquires 3,250 Shares of Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 3,250 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,716.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

