Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells 12,203 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.91. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $68.27.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

