Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Sells 5,845 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) Director Gail Mandel sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $23,029.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,209.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gail Mandel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Gail Mandel sold 715 shares of Sabre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $2,838.55.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sabre by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sabre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

