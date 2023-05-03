Insmed (INSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insmed stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 52.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

