Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (NASDAQ:TRNR) Major Shareholder Bradley James Wickens Purchases 51,250 Shares

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 51,250 shares of Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $384,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,628,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,169.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TRNR opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Interactive Strength, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

