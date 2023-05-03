Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $60,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

