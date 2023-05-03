Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,107 shares of company stock worth $91,564 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

