iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.42. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $172,679.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.