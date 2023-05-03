iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 8,100,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 8,904,430 shares.The stock last traded at $99.13 and had previously closed at $99.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.239 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.