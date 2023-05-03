iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 8,100,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 8,904,430 shares.The stock last traded at $99.13 and had previously closed at $99.73.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.239 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.