iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

SUSC stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

