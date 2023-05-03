iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.53

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.53 and last traded at $64.53, with a volume of 7868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,755,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,278,000 after buying an additional 2,195,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 175,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14,214.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113,719 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

