JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 162,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

