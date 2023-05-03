Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BellRing Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

BRBR opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

