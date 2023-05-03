Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $32,336.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Midland States Bancorp Price Performance
MSBI opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $430.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.