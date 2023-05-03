Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $32,336.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBI opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $430.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

