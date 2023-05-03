John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $428,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $2,072,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $36,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLY opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -208.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

