Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
