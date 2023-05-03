Joint (JYNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 million, a PE ratio of 196.38 and a beta of 1.43. Joint has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Joint by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

