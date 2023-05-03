JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The firm has a market cap of $407.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

