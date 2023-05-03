Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,728 shares of company stock worth $1,701,777. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.