Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.86) per share for the quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $201.62 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $200.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.87.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,158 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,635,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

