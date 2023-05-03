Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

