Kimball International (KBAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Kimball International to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Kimball International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect Kimball International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Price Performance

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is -69.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kimball International during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 5,142.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.