Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 390 ($4.87) target price on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 269.96 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £188.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,349.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kitwave Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.28 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292 ($3.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.58.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Kitwave Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 6.75 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,500.00%.

Insider Activity

Kitwave Group Company Profile

In other Kitwave Group news, insider Paul Young sold 323,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £754,050.91 ($942,092.59). Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.