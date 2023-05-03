Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

