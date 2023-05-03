L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $61,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LHX opened at $189.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.08 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

