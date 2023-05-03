Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

