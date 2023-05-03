Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 243.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $91.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Several analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $226,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.