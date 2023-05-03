Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.20. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 1,399,803 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,155,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after buying an additional 3,221,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after buying an additional 2,190,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.