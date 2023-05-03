Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

