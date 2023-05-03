Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LLOY. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 47.26 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.67. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

