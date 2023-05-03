Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MasterBrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $5,886,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $4,084,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

