Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 188,658 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 376.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,658 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.4 %

CHS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $645.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.