Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,276 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $368.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

