Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingles Markets Price Performance

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

