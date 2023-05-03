Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $929,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of TNK opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.14. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

