Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

TH opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.27 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.