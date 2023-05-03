Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $235.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

