Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

