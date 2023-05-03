Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
