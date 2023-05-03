Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 26,433 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TITN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

