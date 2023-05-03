Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,857 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

