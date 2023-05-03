Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 588,321 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588,321 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Agenus worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 1,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 108,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,346,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,953 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Agenus Trading Down 6.6 %

AGEN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.