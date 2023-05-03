LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

